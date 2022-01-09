Best 11 Products of CES 2022

Although the world has been occupied with the latest news about the Omicron variant, the tech enthusiasts were too busy gazing at the latest innovations revealed at Consumer Electronics Show 2022 (CES 2022) in Las Vegas.

From laptops, to phones, to robot vacuums, to TVs, all the way to EVs, the brands at the hybrid show managed to WOW us all with its innovations and futuristic products.

Yet some brands managed to outdo the others, and capture our full attention.

Here are our best products of CES 2022:

Best laptop: Asus Zenbook Fold 17 OLED Source: Asus

It seems that Asus this year is all about convenience and making your wishes come true. At CES 2022 Asus revealed its first foldable laptop/tablet, the Zenbook Fold 17 OLED.

The 17.3-inch foldable laptop includes a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 U-Series CPU, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The futuristic device’s price is not announced yet, but we know that it will be launched in Q2 2022. Best robot: The Labrador Retriever Labrador Systems, Inc. revealed the simplest yet what might be the most effective robot at CES Las Vegas this year. It’s simply a shelf on wheels that can navigate around the house, and help you finish your chores. Best drone: Autel Robotics Nano+ Source: Autel Robotics

Although DJI dominates the drone market, Autel Robotics managed to WOW everyone at CES 2022 with its Nano+ drone. The 249g Nano+ drone manages to squeeze both obstacle sensors and a high-resolution 50MP camera with an innovative RYYB color filter array into the small package. The ultralight drone is priced at $799. Best fitness machine: CLMBR Peloton needs to watch out because someone is taking the fitness game to a whole new level! At CES this year, a freestanding machine that allows you to complete climbing workouts from the comfort of your living room was revealed, and it’s called the CLMBR. This new impressive fitness machine comes with an app that gives you access to a library of live and on-demand climbing workouts, as well as strength classes and yoga. The app’s subscription costs $39/month, but the CLMBR itself isn’t cheap. It costs $2,799. So you better be serious about committing to your fitness goals this year if you’re going to invest in it. Best personal care product: L’Oreal Colorsonic Source: Twitter L’Oreal outdid itself this year at CES with its new Colorsonic appliance. With this handheld device, dyeing your hair at home is now a complete new experience. This is how it works: You order your preferred color from the 40 shades available in the Colorsonic's collection, then you load the cartridge and brush the gadget through your hair, starting at the roots. The Colorsonic uses an oscillating nozzle of bristles to apply the dye in a zig-zag pattern for consistent coverage, without any drips or any kind of mess. L’Oreal didn’t reveal the price of this unique device, but we can’t wait to get our hands on it and try it! Best monitor: Samsung Odyssey Ark It’s no surprise to see Samsung unveiling futuristic gadgets at CES, but this product in specific stole all the lights! Samsung’s Odyssey Ark is a new 55-inch flexible gaming monitor that can be easily pivoted between landscape and portrait mode. Although this thin light monitor is still in its early stages of development, Samsung promised to reveal more news about the project throughout the rest of 2022. Best phone: OnePlus 10 Pro Source: OnePlus

Samsung and Apple should be on their toes because OnePlus 10 Pro was the smartphone star at CES 2022. From the fast 80W charging to the fast-refreshing display supported by an updated version of LTPO technology, OnePlus 10 Pro seems to have it all! Not forgetting to mention that the OnePlus 10 Pro’s cameras are supported with the one and only Swedish lens specialist, Hasselblad. The one of its kind smartphone will be launched in China on January 11, but it’s still unclear when it will be available in the other markets. Best robot vacuum :Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra was the queen of the robot vacuums at CES 2022, and here’s why. This piece of art can not only vacuum and empty its own dustbin, but also mop, then wash its own mopping cloth, and automatically refill its water tank! In addition, it has other premium features such as AI-powered obstacle avoidance and a camera for remote home monitoring. But cleanliness doesn’t come cheap. This masterpiece will be available in stores in Q2 2022 for $1,399.99. Best smartwatch: Garmin Vivomove Sport Source: Twitter

When it comes to smartwatches, Garmin seems to know what they’re doing. And what caught our attention this year at CES from Garmin’s lineup was the Vivomove Sport. This stylish smartwatch provides the user with the bulk of Garmin’s in-depth health and fitness tracking at a very reasonable price ($179.99). Best TV: Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV It’s no surprise to see Sony winning out Best TV at CES 2022! This year, Sony revealed the world’s first QD-OLED 4K TV, the A95K. The A95K QD-OLED 4K TV will be available in both 65- and 55-inch sizes, and will combine the brand-new displays with Sony’s outstanding image processing and best-in-class TV speaker system. Best EV: Chevy Silverado EV Source: Twitter

Electric vehicles were the talk of the town at CES this year. Even Sony jumped on the wagon and revealed its own first EV! However, the EV that won our hearts was the Chevy Silverado EV. The electric pickup truck is powered by Ultium battery packs and is marketed to get up to 400 miles range when it hits the roads in Spring 2023. The expected starting price for this beauty is $42,000.

Our favorite product is: Samsung Freestyle Projector

Who doesn’t love the concept of watching a movie via a projector? It’s cute, right?! But unfortunately a projector comes with so many limitations. And this is precisely why we fell in love with Samsung’s Freestyle Project, because it overcomes all these limitations.

Watch the video, and we assure you that you too, will consider pre-ordering it!

(P.S.: It's not cheap. Its price is $899)