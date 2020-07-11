Best 4 High-Tech Features Cars in 2020

If you’re into cars, luxury, and technology, then you landed on the right page! Considering the highest tech features, the following are the top-ranked cars available for sale in the market:

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8

Via Youtube

This car is a miracle of perfect balance when you get it in the center of the road. In the automobile market, this car so far is seen to be dominating among the mid-engine exotic cars like Maclaren, Ferrari, etc.

Corvette’s Chief engineer has come out with a statement that this car is designed with the installation of a highly advanced level of mechanics which makes it dominating against rivals. The 2019 model of Corvette, with 495hp, scorches to 60 miles per hour in just 2.9 seconds. The company has announced that the mightiest version of this car launching in 2020, will be associated with at least 700hp and the installation of the latest electric or hybrid technology.

The sitting comfort in this car is designed to let you feel like you are wrapped inside a jet fighter cockpit that will dominate the race track with its full limits. The average fuel consumption of this car is up to 9L/100km. It is an extremely environmentally friendly car that releases the least amount of Co2 emissions.Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8 is one of the most premium cars designed by Chevrolet. This amazing sports car is available at an unbeatable price of 60,000$.

Polestar 1

Via Car and Driver

Polestar 1 is one of the most advanced hybrid cars with exceptional performance. This plug-in hybrid will be seen in just 1500 copies, which are built in three years by the company in China.

Polestars, a Volvo sub-brand mission, is to expand its company’s electric reach throughout the globe. Its body structure is made up of carbon fiber. Its quality structure is designed by considering no compromise on the quality. This car has 600hp along with 737ft lb of torque. It covers 60 miles on a single charge which is considered to be the longest range of any hybrid technological car.

Its battery power is 34kWh arranged in 3 battery tacks. The engine feature includes 2 liters inline 4 cylinders supercharged and turbocharged. It is an extremely environmentally friendly car that releases a minimal amount of Co2 emissions. This amazing high technological featured car is available at 155,000$.

Porsche Taycan

Via CNN

Porsche Taycan is one of the masterpieces of the Porsche company. The car is modernized with highly technological features that make it a car of the future.

Porsche Taycan reaches 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds. This amazing car is the DNA of Porsche company into a new automotive era. The car includes 800-volt battery performance, which can be charged at home anywhere till the end of your destination period.

The car includes modernized features of connectivity embedded inside the digital components. For example, you can access the desired information about your car, surroundings, and all the information about the world you want any time during the drive. Its innovative range mechanism of controlling a car can be done inside and outside of your Porsche

The top speed of this dream car is 330km/h. The high technological car is available at an attractive price of 114,400$. You can also get a used one but just in case if you have really considered buying a used car, it would be a much better approach to have surety of its legal clearance and clean history, there are multiple vehicle history check websites out there in Australia. They can provide you with complete and 100% authentic vehicle history reports.

Audi RS Q8

Via Autocar

Audi RS Q8 is known to be a real magical innovation of the Audi Industry. It is a mild hybrid version of Q8, that was introduced last year. Technological advancement of this vehicle makes a 2310 kg car running smoothly along with the advanced brake system that ensures security.

It is a twin-turbo V8 car along with 4-liter, 591hp. Its transmission mechanism is propelled with 8-automatic speed. This car is a combination of a dynamic luxury coupe and innovative sports car

The car reaches 0-100km/h in just 4.8 seconds, along with the torque of 900nm. A 48-volt mild hybrid system is designed to reduce fuel consumption and a situation-dependent shut down of the engine during driving.

Audi RS Q8 involves modern navigation and media system technology which you can utilize according to your need. In addition to this, the car involves a large amount of space for passengers with a super comfort level. The base price of this car is around 120.000$.