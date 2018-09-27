The Best Laptops in 2018 for Mining Cryptocurrencies

The top laptops for mining will feature the best processors and GPUs, as these are the most important parts when you’re mining for cryptocurrency. (Shutterstock)

Who says you need a gigantic mining PC stuffed with 10 of the best graphics cards to mine for Bitcoin? With this list of the best mining laptops you can buy today, we’ve gathered together all the best laptops that can be used for mining.

There are a few things you need to consider before you go out and buy one of the best gaming laptops and repurpose it into a mobile mining rig. First, you need to think about which cryptocurrency you want to pursue. Even if you have the best mining laptop, it won’t change the fact that some of the cryptocurrencies that were booming at the beginning of the year have fallen off. That’s not to mention that some cryptocurrencies lend themselves to mobile mining more than others.

You should also pay special attention to the laptop’s warranty, as you’ll put even the top laptops for mining through much more stress than the manufacturer likely intended.

The top laptops for mining will feature the best processors and GPUs, as these are the most important parts when you’re mining for cryptocurrency.

But, why would you even use a laptop for mining? Well, the top mining laptops are much more compact and portable than a 50 pound mining rig, so you can easily get some mining done without hiring someone to carry it around for you. Read on to find the best mining laptop for you in 20

The best mining laptops 2018

1. Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

A powerful laptop for mining

CPU: Intel Core i5-7300HQ (quad core 3.5GHz) | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti + Intel HD Graphics 630 | RAM: 8GB DDR4, up to 32GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, Full HD | Storage: 256GB SSD

Gaming laptops are a great choice for mining laptops, as they usually come with graphics cards that can help mine. This makes the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming laptop a great option for a mining laptop. It offers absolutely fantastic value for money, especially compared to other gaming laptops. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics chip is a good performer when it comes to mining, and it's backed up ably thanks to the Core i5 CPU. Battery life on this laptop is also superb.

2. Razer Blade Pro

Finally, a desktop replacement with portability in mind

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700HQ - i7-7820HK | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5) – 1080 (8GB GDDR5X) | RAM: 16 – 32GB | Screen: 17.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) 120Hz matte IPS – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IGZO touchscreen with G-Sync | Storage: 512GB – 2TB PCIe SSD

Finally, Razer has introduced a full desktop replacement that doesn’t look like a desktop replacement. Coming in at just 0.88 inches thick with the option between a 17-inch 1080p display running at 120Hz or a 4K touchscreen panel rocking G-Sync, the Razer Blade Pro also introduces the company’s ultra low-profile mechanical switches to a notebook for the first time. And, when it comes to mining, this is a great choice, as it features a powerful GPU, combined with a great processor and more than enough RAM.

3. Dell XPS 15

A good, portable, mining laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5-7300HQ - i7-7700HQ | Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1050 with 4GB GDDR5 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB DDR4 | Screen: Up to 15.6-inch Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge touchscreen | Storage: 1TB HDD - 512GB SSD

The fantastic Dell XPS 15 is great for mining, thanks to its discrete GPU. Plus, it has a stylish, ultra-portable design, so it can easily be carried around with you if you need to get some mining done while traveling. And, thanks to Dell’s fantastic build quality and customer support, it’s not only an efficient mining machine, but you can rely on it as well.

4. HP Pavilion 15

A great budget mining laptop

CPU: AMD dual-core A9 APU – Intel Core i7 | Graphics: AMD Radeon R5 – Nvidia GTX 1050 | RAM: 6GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) – FHD (1,920 x 1,080); touch optional | Storage: 512GB SSD – 1TB HDD

Laptops are expensive, especially if you’re opting for powerful hardware, so if you’re looking to save some cash to help make your ROI faster, than the HP Pavilion 15 is a great option. This mid-range laptop features a respectable level of power, while keeping the price at an extremely approachable level. Its low cost means you have less of an initial outlay to make back, but because it doesn’t exactly feature the best GPU, you should expect to buy that mansion you had your eyes on with it.

5. Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501

A hugely powerful laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700HQ | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB GDDR5X VRAM) | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) anti-glare, wide-view 120Hz panel with G-Sync | Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD

Thanks to Nvidia Max-Q tech, the Asus Zephyrus GX501 combines the beloved thinness of the best Ultrabooks with the performance that can make some serious cash while mining. It’s powerful, thin and basically silent if you don’t like noise during your everyday routine. It costs a pretty penny, but it could be a wise investment for a sharp miner.

6. Razer Blade 2018

A beautiful mobile mining rig

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 | RAM: 16GB, up to 32GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD

If you want to get some hardcore mining done on the move, and you don’t want everyone staring at you while doing so, you may want to look at the Razer Blade 2018. It features a powerful Max-Q Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, which should help you make ROI on this expensive laptop quickly. Weighing in at just 4.63 pounds, this thin and light laptop can get get hot under pressure, but pack a laptop cooler when you travel and you should be able to make some cash while traveling.

7. Asus ROG G703GI

The hulk

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H - i9-8950HK | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 | RAM: Up to 64GB | Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 256GB/512GB SSD