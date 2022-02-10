Best Wireless Earbuds 2022: The Search Is Over

It was in CES 2015 when the world was introduced to the very first wireless earbuds, made by the German startup Bragi. Now, 7 years later we have an endless number of products at our hands reach, with different features, designs, and qualities.

Just like with any other kind of device, choosing the right one for each person's needs from a wide pool of products can be a challenging mission.

Being one of the latest hypes, choosing and purchasing the right kind of wireless earphones can get a little easier with some comparisons that take into consideration a number of elements, such as controls, battery life, charging tools, noise-canceling features, and of course, the cost.

Best Wireless Earbuds 2022

The following options are some of the most recommended wireless earbuds by experts. However, they are not arranged as per quality, but rather by price from highest to lowest.

1. Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds

This newly released product sells at around $279, making the most expensive device on our list. Yet, users who have obtained these earbuds have enjoyed a strong noise cancellation feature that stopped them from regretting the purchase.

As for the battery life, Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds can work for up to 6 hours per charge.

2. Sony's WF-1000XM4

Here the second most expensive option for the year. The high cost of Sony's product which amounts to around $248 has not impacted its popularity as one of the most popular and the best wireless earbuds 2022.

This elegant pair of earbuds with comfortable polyurethane tips and noise-concealing feature has excellent sound quality and a good battery life of about 8 hours per charge.

3. Apple's AirPods Pro

It comes as no surprise that Apple's wireless earbuds are amongst the top three products when it comes to the most popular options for users worldwide.

Despite it being one of the most expensive ones, with prices around $200, Apple's products seem to be trusted by most consumers. Thanks to its long-lasting features, smooth design, and well-rounded performance, this is fairly amongst the best wireless earbuds 2022.

These are noise-concealing, water-resistant, and have a long battery life of 24 hours per charge.

4. Huawei's FreeBuds Pro Earphones

Just like its cellphones and laptops have made it to the international competition, Huawei wearables are also gaining greater popularity than ever, thanks to increasing quality over time.

Despite being sold for around $199, they are still quite popular amongst users who cite the device's nice design, strong sound quality, and 7-hour battery life.

5. Jabra's Elite Active 75t

Sold at only $99, Jabra's Elite Active 75t is one of the top options when it comes to the best wireless earbuds 2022 for people who are on a budget.

The pair are dust and waterproof and they get up to 5.5 hours on a single charge.

6. Anker's Soundcore by Anker Life P3

This is another budget option that is still a decent wireless earbud to buy in 2022. They can last for up to 7 hours on one charge and are loved for their noise-canceling features besides their simple design.