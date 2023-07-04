Beware of pink Whatsapp, why it's dangerous

ALBAWABA- A pink version of WhatsApp launched recently launched on Android smartphones worldwide, It is a version of Whatsapp that promises extra features than the original one but it is nothing but a scam.

But there is a catch. Pink Whatsapp is a dangerous malware that grants information access to hackers and scammers alike.

Government officials are warning users against installing Whatsapp Pink

1. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission is urging the public not to download Pink WhatsApp.



"The malicious application can access various items within the user's smartphone such as photos, SMS and contact lists, posing a serious security risk," MCMC warned. pic.twitter.com/c6WTIbO8OA — BFM News (@NewsBFM) June 27, 2023

MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) warned that "the malicious application can access various items within the user's smartphone such as photos, SMS, and contact lists, posing a serious security risk," MCMC warned."

Malaysia is not the only country warning users about this app, the Indian Government and police departments of several states have warned against downloading the app as well.

How scammers trick people into downloading Whatsapp Pink

Be extra cautious when receiving invitations to join or download the harmful application called "Pink WhatsApp" as it poses a serious security risk.#BernamaInfographics #pinkwhatsapp @MCMC_RASMI pic.twitter.com/Z1e7Xp6h86 — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) June 27, 2023

Scammers message random users asking them to download the application and convince them by saying that it has extra features. The message says "New Pink Look Whatsapp with extra features" according to Gadgets Now.

The message might come from a friend or family member that got scammed. After that, the scammer uses their account to send invites to the person's contacts so beware. Unless you want your financial and personal data in the hands of a scammer.

If scammers gain access to your phone, they will have complete control of it, including calls and messages.

Download Whatsapp through official places like the Google Play Store to stay safe.

Apple devices are safe

The good news is that if you own an Apple device, you will not be at risk. Whatsapp Pink is an apk file and files like that are only available for download on Android devices.

Apple devices lack the freedom that Android gives its users but are safer than devices running Android.

What if you already installed Whatsapp Pink?

if you already downloaded Whatsapp Pink, Your best option is to delete the application, back up, and factory reset your device to ensure your safety.