  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Bezos Sells Amazon Stock Worth $2.8 Billion

Bezos Sells Amazon Stock Worth $2.8 Billion

Published August 6th, 2019 - 11:00 GMT
Amazon declined to comment on Bezos' stock sale
Amazon declined to comment on Bezos' stock sale. (AFP)
Highlights
In the last three days of July, Bezos has sold stock worth about $1.8 billion, regulatory filings showed.

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos offloaded $990 million worth of shares in the company last Thursday and Friday, taking the total value of shares sold last week to $2.8 billion.


In the last three days of July, Bezos has sold stock worth about $1.8 billion, regulatory filings here with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

Amazon declined to comment on Bezos' stock sale.

The move comes as part of a previously announced 10b5-1 trading plan. Bezos had previously said he plans to sell stock worth about $1 billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin.

Bezos' former wife, Mackenzie Bezos, who currently owns Amazon stake worth more than $37 billion, is now the online retailer's second largest individual shareholder.

Amazon to Invest $700 Million to Train 100,000 Workers
Bezos Secures '.Amazon' Domain After 7 Years of Trying
Tags:AmazonStock

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019 TRT World

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now