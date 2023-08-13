Bill Gates impressed with ChatGPT acing AP test

ALBAWABA – OpenAI’s renowned chatbot recently aced the AP Biology test, rendering Bill Gates impressed with ChatGPT and its potential, according to a statement by the American billionaire on Thursday.

In June, gates tested the AI’s capabilities for the first time, which was developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI, but he was not that taken by it. He did not think it was practical, according to AITNews website.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s kind of an idiot savant. I don’t think it’s practical,’” Gates said his remarks were at the time, as reported by CNBC News.

He told OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to come back when ChatGPT demonstrated advanced human-level competency, by achieving the highest possible score on the AP Biology test.

Two months later, gates was taken by the rapid development of the AI software, having passed the AP Biology exam with flying colors.

Bill Gates expressed optimism on the future of AI bots such as ChatGPT and Bard AI - Shutterstock

He expected it to be a difficult challenge for Altman’s ChatGPT, and that it would take at least three years of work to achieve such a result.

“I thought, ‘OK, that’ll give me three years to work on HIV and malaria,’” Gates joked on the podcast.

But he was wrong.

“The program went from not being able to read or write in a human-like way to being able to do both on an almost human-like level, which was a shock to me,” Gates said.

He was as far as to say that the latest ChatGPT demonstration was “the most stunning demo I’ve ever seen in my life” on an episode of his Unconfuse Me podcast featuring Khan Academy CEO Sal Khan.

"ChatGPT's developments make me predict that it can bring about significant change in the field of education within the next decade, as these tools can raise the general level of education and close the gap for low-income minority students," Gates said.