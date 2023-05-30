Binance Australia customers dump Bitcoin in a rush

ALBAWABA – Binance Australia saw a massive movement by customers dumping Bitcoin at around $5,888.47 (AUD9,000) lower than the market price on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

The price of the world's biggest cryptocurrency, bitcoin , stood at around $23,062.20 (AUD34,000) on Binance Australia, which is the Australian branch of Binance.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin prices stood at $28,133.82 (AUD43,000) on global BTC Markets, an Australia-based cryptocurrency exchange.

According to Reuters, this signals that customers are seeking to exist their positions quickly.

In the meantime, Bitcoin prices stood at around $27,790 outside Australia.

Earlier in May, Binance said some customers in Australia will not be able to deposit or withdraw money after a third-party service provider cut off its service.

Binance has been battling regulatory lawsuits and probes around the world.

The company said in April it would close its Australian derivatives business after relinquishing a financial services licence amid a regulatory probe into its operations, as per Reuters.