Bitcoin nearly doubles in value in 6 months

ALBAWABA – The world’s first cryptocurrency Bitcoin has nearly doubled in value over the past six months, hitting $30,515.8 on Sunday, according to Google Finance.

Overall, Bitcoin rose 83.77 percent since the beginning of 2023, from $16,675.80 in January 2.

Compared to July 2, 2022, Bitcoin is reportedly up 58.74 percent.

However, the cryptocurrency slipped 0.23 percent on Sunday, from $30,587.20 at 12 a.m. UTC.

Forbes, on July 1, reported some $27 trillion in Bitcoin exchanges.

Meanwhile, Ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies have also rocketed higher this year.

Crypto markets enjoyed another positive week. Bitcoin is nearing its $30,000 range peak, Rachel Lin, founder of decentralized derivatives SynFutures, said in emailed comments, carried by Forbes.

"Bitcoin dominance has hit a new yearly high of 52 percent,” Lin said.

“Bitcoin looks stronger than altcoins on the charts. Even Ethereum, which previously held well against Bitcoin, is faltering," she explained. Adding that "bitcoin's outperformance is largely due to bitcoin ETF news."