  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Bitcoin Plummets to a Six Month Low After China’s Crackdown

Bitcoin Plummets to a Six Month Low After China’s Crackdown

Published November 23rd, 2019 - 12:32 GMT
Bitcoin Plummets to a Six Month Low After China’s Crackdown
Bitcoin, known for its wild price swings, soared over 40pc in two days after Xi’s remarks. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The People’s Bank of China’s Shanghai headquarters said it would tackle growing cases of illegality involving virtual currencies.

Bitcoin slumped to a sixmonth low yesterday after China’s central bank launched a fresh crackdown on cryptocurrencies, warning of the risks entailed in issuing or trading them. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, fell 9 per cent to $6,929, its lowest since May, and was last down 7pc at $7,107.


The People’s Bank of China’s Shanghai headquarters said it would tackle growing cases of illegality involving virtual currencies. It also cautioned investors not to confuse crypto with blockchain technology, the digital ledger that underpins many cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

The move came a day after regulators in Shenzhen launched a similar campaign, and came as the PBOC prepares to launch its own digital currency. Chinese President Xi Jinping said last month that the world’s second-biggest economy should accelerate the development of blockchain technology.

Bitcoin, known for its wild price swings, soared over 40pc in two days after Xi’s remarks, with investors betting that Beijing’s backing of blockchain and plans for a digital renminbi would accelerate the mainstream embrace of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin Surpasses $5000 for the First Time in Five Months
World's Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Loses $41 Million in Bitcoins to Hackers

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2019 News of Bahrain

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...