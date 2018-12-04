Bitcoin Prices Still Tumbling While Calls for Regulations Persist
Cryptocurrencies overall were flat, with the total coin market capitalization at $130 billion at the time of writing. (Shutterstock)
Cryptocurrencies were lower on Monday as G20 leaders called for taxes on digital coins.
Bitcoin fell 2.26% to $4,048.40 on the Investing.com Index, as of 9:26 AM ET (14:26 GMT).
The sector has been thrashed in recent weeks, with Bitcoin falling to a low of $3,688 last week. The currency is trading at 80% less than its value a year ago.
The selloff continued amid regulatory concerns, as leaders at the G20 summit in Argentina agreed to work on efforts to regulate digital coins and build a tax system for electronic services.
Read More
You Can Now Trade in Bitcoin Currencies in the UAE
How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect Climate Change?
“We will regulate crypto-assets for anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism in line with FATF standards and we will consider other responses as needed,” the joint declaration submitted at the end of the summit stated.
"We will continue to work together to seek a consensus-based solution to address the impacts of the digitalization of the economy on the international tax system with an update in 2019 and a final report by 2020," the declaration added.
Cryptocurrencies overall were flat, with the total coin market capitalization at $130 billion at the time of writing.
Ethereum,or Ether, decreased 3.2% to $113.86 and Litecoin was at $31.99, down 4.34%, while XRP slumped 2% to $0.36223.
In other regulation news, Estonia is considering increasing regulation of digital coins amid worry over money laundering. The Financial Supervision Authority is expect to target companies that provide access to crypto-related services and exchanges are expected to be the hardest hit, Aripaev reported.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- Fed Will Cut - Downward Pressures Persists for the US Dollar
- Fallout From Last Week's Volatility Still Sees SSI Pointing To EURUSD Upside
- Fallout From Last Week's Volatility Still Sees SSI Pointing To EURUSD Upside
- UAE Ministry of Economy signs MOU with Bani Yas Cooperative Society to fix prices of basic food commodities
- Can The G8 Stop Oil Before Prices Hit $200?