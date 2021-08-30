Boeing Achieves $1 Billion E-commerce Parts Milestone

Boeing, the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, achieved an e-commerce milestone in record time for the company by reaching $1 billion in online orders more than three months faster than ever before, indicating the continued market recovery from the pandemic's impact.

Boeing Reaches $1 Billion E-commerce Parts Milestone As Digital Advancements Speed Pandemic Recovery https://t.co/38rgmxRH8q — TRAVEL CORRESPONDENCE (@TRAVELCORRESPO1) August 27, 2021

In 2021, Boeing made all its product lines available for its customers on the Boeing Distribution online parts page. Previously, there were portions of the aftermarket parts offerings that were only available via phone or email purchasing.



A concentrated effort by Boeing’s distribution and technology teams helped achieving the milestone by enabling more customers to use e-commerce online purchasing, increasing the digital customer self-serve ordering from 75% in 2020 to 85% so far in 2021. The digital shift, including new features such as improved navigation and ‘live chat’ functionality, is focused on simplifying customer transactions and solving for issues that typically cause challenges when buying online.



Aftermarket customers can access more than 16 million parts with Boeing, as well as 24/7 technical expertise and support on spare parts issues.