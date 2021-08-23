Boeing Appoints New President of Southeast Asia Business

The Boeing Company announced the appointment of Alexander Feldman as the new president of the company’s Southeast Asia business, effective 27 August 2021.

Feldman will be based in Singapore and oversee the company’s strategy and operations as Boeing expands its regional presence. In addition, Feldman will become director and chairman of Boeing Singapore Pte. Ltd. and president director of PT. Boeing Indonesia. He succeeds Ralph ‘Skip’ Boyce, who is retiring after more than 13 years at Boeing in Singapore.

Previously, Feldman was president and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council (US-ABC) for over 12 years and also served as its chairman in 2020-2021, helping steer the Council through the COVID-19 pandemic. And earlier in his career, Feldman served in the President George H.W. Bush and President George W. Bush administrations, with senior roles in the US Departments of State and Commerce. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in International Relations with an International Business focus, Feldman is also an Eisenhower Fellow and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.