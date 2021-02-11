Boeing to Exhibit Defence, Security Capabilities at IDEX

Boeing will exhibit its diverse range of defence products and services capabilities at the biennial International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) this year in Abu Dhabi.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the show will take place from February 21to 25 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec).

IDEX is the largest defence exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa, and is an ideal platform for Boeing and its subsidiaries, Insitu and Liquid Robotics, to highlight their key products and services that complement the region’s existing defense capabilities and support its security requirements, said a statement.

“I am proud to say that Boeing shares more than 40 years of partnership with the United Arab Emirates, and more than 70 years across the Middle East region. With safety precautions in place by organizers and exhibitors alike, IDEX will be an opportunity for us to engage with our regional customers on their existing and future security needs. Boeing will support the considerable potential for growth in the aerospace sector by offering the right defense capabilities, infrastructure expansion and services at the right time,” said Bernard Dunn, President of Boeing Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

Boeing Defense Space & Security (BDS) backlog now stands at $61 billion with 32% of that coming from outside the United States. Looking to the future, over the next five years BDS is pursuing $170 billion across 41 countries in international defense and services opportunities.

Boeing continues to work closely with the UAE and other governments and defence forces in the region who will be present at IDEX, and play a key role in enhancing security in the region.

At IDEX, Boeing will be holding discussions with customers about advanced platforms such as T-7 Advanced Pilot Training System, the KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling tanker, AH-64 Apache attack helicopter, CH-47F Chinook advanced multi-mission helicopter, F-15EX multi-role combat fighter and the Compact Laser Weapon System (CLWS).

Boeing will also focus on its autonomous systems portfolio, in particular the Integrator ER and ScanEagle by our subsidiary, Insitu, and Wave Glider by our subsidiary Liquid Robotics. In addition, Boeing will also discuss its diverse sustainment and training solutions, including an expansive supply chain and logistics network, in-country partnerships and on-the-ground support, and OEM reach back for its installed base of defense platforms, future deliveries and near term sales opportunities.



The highlights of the portfolio are:

* The T-7 is a new advanced pilot training system, designed to include ground based training and support designed together from the start. Its open architecture and flexible design can evolve as technologies, missions and training needs change. In 2018, the U.S. Air Force awarded Boeing a T-7 contract award for 351 jets, 46 simulators and associated ground equipment worth $9.2 billion.

* The KC-46A Pegasus is a wide-body, multi-role tanker that is revolutionising the air mobility mission, designed to refuel US, allied and coalition military aircraft compatible with international aerial refueling procedures.

* The AH-64E Apache is the most advanced, combat-proven attack helicopter to ever enter production. In addition to the US Army, the Apache is the primary attack helicopter for 17 partner nations around the globe, demonstrating its interoperability as US and international forces operate side-by-side in peacekeeping roles.

* The CH-47F Chinook is the most advanced, affordable, battle-tested heavy-lift helicopter in the world. The tandem rotor design allows the Chinook to devote all of its power to lift, and provides unmatched tactical and combat support mission capabilities.

* The F-15EX is the force of the future. With fly-by-wire flight controls, hypersonic weapon payload capacity and advanced cockpit systems, Boeing’s F-15EX is prepared to face future threats head-on. Equipped with Open Mission Systems for quick and convenient technology upgrades, it is ready to take on the missions of today and adapt to meet the missions of tomorrow

* The Compact Laser Weapon System (CLWS) is a modular high energy laser (HEL) system that provides proven, affordable battlefield protection for warfighters and is ready today to defend against a growing array of emerging UAS threats.

* The Integrator ER, is Insitu’s satellite-enabled beyond line of sight (SATCOM BLOS) variant of the Integrator unmanned aircraft system (UAS) for extended range operations.

* The ScanEagle by Insitu, is a long-endurance unmanned aerial system (UAS) that has eyes in the sky at 15,000 ft. 24 hours a day. Built upon more than one million hours of operational experience and innovation, it does not require support systems or infrastructure.

* The Wave Glider designed and manufactured by Liquid Robotics, is the world’s most experienced, long-duration autonomous surface vehicle (ASV). It supports a wide range of sensors and payloads to collect and transmit data in real-time from seabed to space, and is used by defense organizations around the world for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), maritime domain awareness (MDA), and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.



Given the current environment, Boeing plans to take all the necessary precautions to safely engage with its customers and the media at the show. Access to the booth will be limited and appointments are encouraged, it said.