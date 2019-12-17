Boeing Halts 737 Max Production

Boeing said it has decided to prioritize the delivery of stored aircraft and temporarily suspend production on the 737 program beginning in January following certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) moving into 2020.

Throughout the grounding of the 737 MAX, Boeing has continued to build new airplanes and there are now approximately 400 airplanes in storage, said a statement from the aircraft manufacturer.

“We have previously stated that we would continually evaluate our production plans should the MAX grounding continue longer than we expected,” it added. As a result of this ongoing evaluation, we have.

“During this time, it is our plan that affected employees will continue 737-related work, or be temporarily assigned to other teams in Puget Sound,” the Boeing statement said.

“As we have throughout the 737 MAX grounding, we will keep our customers, employees, and supply chain top of mind as we continue to assess appropriate actions. This will include efforts to sustain the gains in production system and supply chain quality and health made over the last many months.”