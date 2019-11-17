Boeing: Progress Made on 737 MAX’s Return

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing said it remains fully focused on the return of the 737 MAX, which has been grounded after two fatal accidents, and the fate and timing of its return depends on regulators.





"We are continuing to bring all necessary resources to support the safe return of the 737 MAX. We are also continuing to invest in innovations we believe will deliver more value for our customers with a relentless focus on safety, quality, and integrity in all we do," said Stan Deal, president, and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

"We are interacting daily with the Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators around the world. We continue to make progress and have completed the initial phase of changes to the airplane. We are moving into certification."

"The FAA has said they are not going to put a time frame on it and we are going to track behind them on this. we are working through the issue that we had with MAX customers. We have over 5,500 commercial aircraft on orders and our job remains that those deliveries occur orderly," he told a news conference on Saturday ahead of the Dubai Airshow.

The head of the FAA has told his team to "take whatever time is needed" in their review of MAX. US officials were quoted as privately saying this week that Boeing's timetable was aggressive - if not unrealistic.

Boeing projects a demand for 44,000 new airplanes over the next 20 years, a $16 trillion opportunity when combined with commercial services. Globally, Boeing projects $2.5 trillion in defense and space market opportunities over the next decade, with many originating in the Middle East region.

Leanne Caret, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space, and Security, believes that they will achieve their most audacious space exploration goals by leveraging the talents, skills, and expertise of as many nations as possible.

The Middle East is the fourth-largest services growth market after the US, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Boeing projects a demand for $225 billion in commercial and government services over the next decade.

Ted Colbert, CEO of Boeing Global Services, said during the media briefing that this region is a super-important market for the manufacturer.

"We continue to work together to bring the best talent resources within and outside the company to bring the safest plane. That is our focus and priority," Colbert said.