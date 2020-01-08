  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Boeing Recommends 737 MAX Simulator Training for All MAX Pilots

Boeing Recommends 737 MAX Simulator Training for All MAX Pilots

Published January 8th, 2020 - 12:30 GMT
Boeing Recommends 737 MAX Simulator Training for All MAX Pilots
“Safety is Boeing’s top priority," said interim Boeing CEO Greg Smith. (Shutterstock)

Boeing is recommending 737 MAX simulator training in addition to computer based training for all MAX pilots prior to return to service of the 737 MAX.

“This recommendation takes into account our unstinting commitment to the safe return of service as well as changes to the airplane and test results. Final determination will be established by the regulators,” the US-based aircraft manufacturer said in a statement.

“Safety is Boeing’s top priority," said interim Boeing CEO Greg Smith. "Public, customer and stakeholder confidence in the 737 MAX is critically important to us and with that focus Boeing has decided to recommend MAX simulator training combined with computer-based training for all pilots prior to returning the MAX safely to service.”

American Airlines Reaches Compensation Agreement With Boeing
Boeing Ousts CEO Muilenburg Amid 737 Max Crisis, Starliner Failure 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright 2019 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...