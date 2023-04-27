Boeing reports heavy Losses in Q4 of 2022

ALBAWBA - Boeing reported losses of -$1.75 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, despite increased revenues estimated at $20 billion.

The company said it incurred a loss of $663 million in the final quarter of the year, due to supply chain problems.

But Boeing achieved its first positive free cash flow since 2018, with support from strong aircraft deliveries last December.

Boeing said it is collaborating with NASA to develop more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly commercial aircraft that reduce emissions by up to 30 percent, with a new concept called "Transonic Truss-Braced Wing."