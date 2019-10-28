Boeing: Significant Progress Made on 737 MAX Return

Boeing said it made significant progress on returning the 737 MAX to service as it continues to work with the FAA and other global regulators. The company said it’s working around the clock to develop software updates and conduct related flight testing, enhance future pilot training materials, engage and inform global regulators, airline customers and our suppliers, and support the existing fleet of 737 MAX airplanes.

Recent developments include the establishment of a $100 million relief fund to meet family and community needs of those affected by these accidents. Fifty million dollars has been set aside for the Boeing Financial Assistance Fund, which is designed to provide immediate financial assistance to the families of the victims of the accidents. Boeing has updated the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation Software (MCAS) on the MAX and is making steady progress on the second software update announced in June for additional flight control computer redundancy.

The company has received harsh criticism from the FAA on Friday for only recently alerting the agency to concerns about the plane expressed by two of its employees during the jet’s 2016 certification process. “We’re also taking steps to implement previously announced actions that will sharpen our focus on product and services safety,” the company said in a statement to Tribune. The company said it has conducted a rigorous, five-month independent review of the company’s policies and processes and separated the roles of chairman and chief executive officer to enable Boeing President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg to sharpen his focus.

Measures taken included the formation of a Product and Services Safety organisation that will review all aspects of product safety and maintain oversight of our Accident Investigation Team and the company’s safety review boards The company said it has taken additional measures to increase its focus on operational excellence and strengthen how it manages safety across the company, its supply chain, and the broader aerospace community in an effort to advance global aviation safety.

“We continue to make steady progress in safely returning the 737 MAX to service. Our Boeing teams are unwavering in their commitment to our customers and our values, and the changes we’re implementing now will further strengthen our approach to safety across our company and the aerospace community,” said Muilenburg.