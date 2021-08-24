Bollywood Superstar Fulfils His Promise to Nurses in UAE

In a touching tribute to the UAE’s frontline warriors, Bollywood's superstar Mohanlal visited Abu Dhabi's Burjeel Medical City to personally convey his gratitude to the medical staff, especially the nurses for their relentless service in the fight against the pandemic.

“I’m so thankful to each and every one of the smiling faces.”



Last year, on International Nurses Day, the Indian superstar had called several nurses working in different emirates to commend them for their role in combating the pandemic. And he promised Sonia Chako, a registered nurse, that he will visit the frontline warriors in UAE, including herself, once the pandemic is under control and travel restrictions are eased.

A year later, Mohanlal has made good on his promise by visiting the nurses who have been courageously battling the coronavirus from the frontlines.

The 15 nurses that he spoke to last year were very excited to meet him. While some of them travelled from Sharjah, Dubai and Al Ain to meet him, the others interacted with him on the big screen.

The actor interacted with the medical staff in an event organized by VPS Healthcare, which owns Burjeel Medical City. John Sunil, Regional Chief Executive Officer, Burjeel Hospitals, welcomed the actor to the event.

Mohanlal, among the select few Indians who have been granted the UAE’s Golden Visa, spent some time interacting with the nurses.

Lauding their service, Mohanlal said: "Nurses and doctors are the real heroes in these challenging times. I am happy that I could come here and greet you all. You have been dispensing an invaluable service to the community at a difficult time like this. I appreciate your courage and sacrifices and thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The actor also thanked Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, for inviting him to the event.

Mohanlal concluded the session by saying that he hoped the situation would get better soon and that next year’s Onam festival could be celebrated in the usual manner.