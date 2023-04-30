Borouge records Dh5.1b revenue in 1st quarter

ALBAWABA - UAE's petrochemical company Borouge announced that it earned AED 5.1 billion ($1.38 billion) in revenue in the first quarter of 2023.

The firm said it also achieved a modified profit of AED 1.7 billion ($460 million) before interest, taxes, and depreciation in the same period.

The company's program to enhance value reportedly had a financial impact of over AED 367 million ($100 million), through revenue improvement and efficiency enhancement.

Borouge also reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly sales volume on an annual basis.

The company's CEO reaffirmed Borouge's commitment to pay dividends of around AED 4.8 billion ($1.3 billion) for the current year.