  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. BP reports $4.96b net profit in 1st quarter

BP reports $4.96b net profit in 1st quarter

Ruba Abdelhadi

Ruba Abdelhadi

Published May 2nd, 2023 - 09:44 GMT
BP: Announces Q1 net profit of $4.96 billion, below last year's exceptional levels
The data showed a decline in net debt in the first quarter of 2023 to $21.2 billion, down from $27.5 billion in the same period last year.

ALBAWABA - British oil giant BP reported a net profit of $4.96 billion in the first quarter of this year, surpassing expectations but below the exceptional levels recorded in the same period of 2022, the firm said in a report.

British Petroleum's results were affected by a decline in oil and gas prices, which reached their peak following the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The company also announced a share buyback worth $1.75 billion, which is expected to be completed before the announcement of results for the second-quarter of the year.

It said that it completed the previously announced purchase of shares worth $2.75 billion.

The data showed a decline in net debt in the first quarter of 2023 to $21.2 billion, down from $27.5 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Tags:British PetroleumNet Profit

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...