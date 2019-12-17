  1. Home
Brands to Start Paying 5 Percent VAT on Facebook ad Services in UAE

Published December 17th, 2019 - 08:09 GMT
Facebook is now required to charge VAT on the sale of ads in UAE. (Shutterstock)
The notice was issued this week.

Facebook announced a tax on one of their services in UAE this week.

In a notice issued to users in UAE, the social media giant said that it was implementing value-added tax (VAT) on the sale of ads in UAE:

Due to an implementation of a value-added tax (VAT) in the United Arab Emirates, Facebook is now required to charge VAT on the sale of ads in UAE. All advertisers with a 'sold to' of United Arab Emirates that have not provided a tax registration number will be charged VAT at 5% on advertising services.

If you haven't already, here is how to update your account:

Go to Account settings
Add or confirm your state
Add your 15-digit tax registration number
It is important that you provide a valid tax registration number. We are legally required to verify this number with the UAE tax authority. Invalid tax registration numbers will be disregarded and as a result, you will be charged a 5% VAT on the purchase of ads.

For additional information, please visit our help content.
Thank you,

The Facebook Business Team

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

