Brands to Start Paying 5 Percent VAT on Facebook ad Services in UAE

Facebook announced a tax on one of their services in UAE this week.
In a notice issued to users in UAE, the social media giant said that it was implementing value-added tax (VAT) on the sale of ads in UAE:
Due to an implementation of a value-added tax (VAT) in the United Arab Emirates, Facebook is now required to charge VAT on the sale of ads in UAE. All advertisers with a 'sold to' of United Arab Emirates that have not provided a tax registration number will be charged VAT at 5% on advertising services.
If you haven't already, here is how to update your account:
Go to Account settings
Add or confirm your state
Add your 15-digit tax registration number
It is important that you provide a valid tax registration number. We are legally required to verify this number with the UAE tax authority. Invalid tax registration numbers will be disregarded and as a result, you will be charged a 5% VAT on the purchase of ads.
