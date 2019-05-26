Brazil Exports to Arab Region Soars to $980 Million in April

The Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) reported that a total of $980.4 million worth of products were exported by Brazil to Arab countries in April of this year.







The figures recorded during the first month of the second quarter marks an increase of 40.3 per cent over the same month of the previous year, which represented a generated a total of around 2.7 million tonnes.



To date, the figures posted is also being seen as the best exporting month for Brazil since 2014, said a statement.



The ABCC reveals that a large bulk of the exports went to the UAE, posting around $239.15 million, or around 282.7 thousand tonnes.



Saudi Arabia followed with $177.2 million (249.28 thousand tonnes), and Egypt with around $92.8 million (183 thousand tonnes), it said.



The value of goods exported to Oman and Bahrain reached $63.49 million (801.23 thousand tonnes) and $51.7 million (535.75 thousand tonnes) respectively during the same period, it added.



Some of the top exported goods recorded in April included meat, corn, beet sugar, iron ores and concentrates, aircrafts, satellites, live bovine animals, bovine meat, coffee, petroleum oils, soya-bean oil, soda or sulphate, plastering materials, lime and cement, organic chemicals and fish, it stated.



Rubens Hannun, president of ABCC, said: “The positive figures that we have posted for the month of April demonstrates the strong trade ties that we continue to maintain with the Arab region.”



“This also reflects strong demand and popularity for Brazilian products, which are widely known for its world class quality,” he said.



“We remain confident that the region will continue to see a key demand for Brazilian commodities. Rest assured that we will remain steadfast in our commitment to drive in more growth opportunities to further enhance trade relations between Brazil and the Arab region,” he added.