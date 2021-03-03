Brazil Firms Close $33.2 Million Deals at Dubai's Gulfood

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) has announced that participants from the country closed business deals estimated at a total of $33.2 million at the recently concluded Gulfood 2021 in Dubai.

Various pavilions of Brazil showcased at the exhibition eye prospects of reaching $236.7 million in the following months, according to Apex-Brasil.

Nearly 50 Brazilian companies participated in Gulfood 2021, the largest beverage and food industry event in the Middle East.

The Brazilian participants present at Gulfood 2021 noticed a change in the smaller quantity and flow of people due to access and circulation restrictions as pandemic containment measures. But this did not impact negatively on the business aspect. "The Brazilian companies left the event very satisfied. The fact that the big players decided not to go was an enormous opportunity to diversify markets in the region and to prospect buyers," says the president of Apex-Brasil, Sergio Segovia.

According to Segovia, holding Gulfood in person represented a step towards resuming the large international business events, and holding it in Dubai allows contact to be made with new business partners. "Dubai has a strategic location between East and West and is a hub for commercial and cultural relationships between various parts of the world. Among the big players, Brazil was the one with the largest delegation,” he said.

“Besides, Gulfood offered perspectives to Brazilian businessmen about the resumption of the international fairs calendar, it showed that this will be even more important for Brazil because the pandemic has demonstrated the confidence that the world has in the country for its food security. The fairs are vital to dynamize and potentiate this role of Brazil, which was evidenced in the midst of the pandemic," Segovia said.

The Apex-Brasil pavilion saw $19.2 million worth deals grossed at the event and $103.2 million expected in the next 12 months). Companies that participated with the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA) saw $13.2 million in the event and $129.5 million expected in the next 12 months. Also, the Brazilian Association of Meat Exporting Industries (ABIEC) grossed $850,000 in the event and $4 million expected in the 12 months.