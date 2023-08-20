Breaking language barriers for tourists: innovative translation technology at tokyo stations

ALBAWABA - The number of tourists in Japan exceeded two million visitors last month, marking the highest figure since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, most of these tourists face language barriers, particularly at train stations and public places.

Nevertheless, one renowned station has overcome this hurdle with a novel technology that facilitates communication between tourists and locals.

Seibu Railway Company introduced an automated translation system in Tokyo. This system provides instant translation of words for tourists and employees in Japanese, as well as 11 other languages including English and Spanish.

This innovation assists visitors in translating any inquiries, such as directions or general city information.