Budget Airline Offers Cheaper UAE-India Flights

Published January 17th, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
Additionally, it has increased frequencies from its existing Delhi-Ras Al Khaimah-Delhi route. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
SpiceJet adds more destinations from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.
Budget airline SpiceJet has added more destinations to India from the Ras Al Khaimah International Airport. The airline now flies to Mumbai, Cochin, Amritsar, Lucknow and Jaipur from Ras Al Khaimah.

Additionally, it has increased frequencies from its existing Delhi-Ras Al Khaimah-Delhi route.

The partnership between SpiceJet and RAK Airport has resulted in the “cheapest return flight tickets”, including free road transportation from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
 

The addition of the five new destinations and increased number of services from Indira Gandhi International Airport comes just two months after the airline established its inaugural service to Delhi from RAK Airport.

Spokespersons for SpiceJet and RAK Airport said the development “reflects the demand for commercial passenger services between India and the UAE”.

Ajay Singh, CMD SpiceJet, said: “This shows just how in demand our services are and that we are successfully able to counter the overall decrease in aviation activity.

“SpiceJet has flown with the highest occupancy of over 90 per cent in India for a record five years now ... The addition of our new flights to Ras Al Khaimah will both meet existing requirements for flights to and from the UAE and India as well as help fuel new demand.”

Sanjay Khanna, CEO of RAK International Airport, said the airport is an “important factor” in Ras Al Khaimah’s drive to attract 2.9 million visitors per year by 2025 and in its economic diversification strategy.

“We are working hard to attract more airlines to our facility and expect our operations to grow significantly this year for the anticipated post-Covid-19 economic bounce and Expo 2020 in October.”

