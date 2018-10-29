Caesars Palace in Dubai Is Ready for Business

According to a press release from earlier this year, the Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai will be the world’s second Caesars Palace. (Caesars Entertainment)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is set to open its first entertainment destination in Dubai, off the coast of Jumeirah Beach Residence in collaboration with Meraas.

The destination will consist of two luxury hotels, a conference centre and a beach club on Bluewaters- a man-made island, developed by Meraas. The hotel’s will be open for bookings from 15 November, according to Casino News Daily.

According to a press release from earlier this year, the Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai will be the world’s second Caesars Palace. It will have 194 rooms and 80 hotel apartments while the second hotel, Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai will have 301 rooms.

Other amenities like indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa, a gymnasium, a conference centre, a ballroom, and multiple restaurants, bars and lounges will be included with the development. Both hotels will offer direct access to a private beach as well.

Abdulla Al Habbai, group chairman of Meraas, said: “Meraas is dedicated to implementing the vision of our wise leadership and consolidating Dubai’s status as a global tourist destination in line with the Dubai Tourism Vision 2020. We are creating unique experiences and leveraging strategic partnerships to showcase the best of what Dubai can offer to its visitors.”

He continued: “The landmark arrangement with Caesars Entertainment, which aims to establish Bluewaters as a world-class tourist attraction with exclusive international entertainment opportunities, is a significant achievement for the emirate’s thriving hospitality and entertainment sectors.”