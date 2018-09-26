Careem Acquires India's Commut App. (File/photo)

United Arab Emirates-based ride-hailing app Careem said on Monday it has acquired Commut, the Hyderabad-based mass transportation app.

Careem did not disclose the size of the deal, which it said would accelerate its expansion into mass transportation through the addition of bus services across the 100 cities.

