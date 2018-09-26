Careem Acquires India's Commut App
Careem Acquires India's Commut App. (File/photo)
United Arab Emirates-based ride-hailing app Careem said on Monday it has acquired Commut, the Hyderabad-based mass transportation app.
Careem did not disclose the size of the deal, which it said would accelerate its expansion into mass transportation through the addition of bus services across the 100 cities.
Read More
Careem Adds Features to Serve the Blind in Saudi Arabia
Uber in Discussions to Acquire Careem
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
- Jordan secures EU finance for socioeconomic and environmental programs
RELATED ARTICLES