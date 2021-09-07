Carrefour Establishes Middle East's First Cashierless Store in Dubai

Carrefour, the retail giant operated by Majid Al Futtaim, has implemented the first fully automated cashier-free store in the Middle East in Dubai’s Mall Of The Emirates.

Carrefour Cashierless Store: Sneak Peek

The futuristic store has no checkout lines or registers and only shoppers who have downloaded the store's smartphone app may enter it to buy their daily groceries.

While shopping the price of every item picked up and put in the store's digital shopping basket will be automatically calculated, and when ready to go the purchase is completed simply by walking out of the store.

Soon after, shoppers will receive of receipt for whatever they have purchased via a message.

The Future of Shopping

Hani Weiss, CEO of retail at Majid Al Futtaim the franchise which operates Carrefour, commented about the experimental shop: “This is how the future will look”.

Back in April, Carrefour Jordan has launched Scan&Go Mobile, a feature allowing customers to use their smartphones to scan, bag purchases, and checkout completely on their own.

Also, the retail giant teamed up with IBM's Food Trust, a blockchain-enabled global ecosystem for the food industry run on IBM Cloud to to offer new levels of insight and transparency to its customers about the provenance of their food via end-to-end visibility on products throughout its supply chain, promoting increased quality, credibility and safety for its shoppers.