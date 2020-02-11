Casio Inaugurates Largest G-Shock Store in Dubai

Renowned global watchmaker, Casio, has opened its new G-Shock retail store in The Dubai Mall Zabeel.

To mark the special occasion, three G-Shock models were revealed and will be sold exclusively at the Dubai mall store.



During a special and private viewing of the 2020 models, held at the new store, it was revealed that three new models will be sold exclusively at the new Dubai location.

The first one MTG-B1000DCM-1A is a new camouflage model from the MTG-B1000 Series of shock-resistant metal and resin watches with Smartphone Link, radio-controlled timekeeping, and solar-powered operation.



The metal of this watch is laser engraved with a distinctive camouflage pattern. After a black ion plated (IP) coating is applied to the case and band, the gradations of the camouflage pattern are created by using dot patterns of three different sizes: small, medium, and large. The inside surface of the layer composite band incorporates lightweight, highly wear-resistant fine resin parts for an improved fit.



The elegant look of this model is created by a high-transparency sapphire crystal, as well as hour markers and dials that are precision engineered at the Casio Yamagata Factory.



The second and third ones are GMW-B5000TCM-1 and GMW-B5000TB-1. These are the new variations on the full-metal GMW-B5000 incorporate titanium material into their square-face design and inherit plenty of DNA from the original G-Shock DW-5000C.



The case, band, bezel, and back cover of this new model is made of lightweight, easy-on-the-wrist titanium. Titanium is notorious as being a material that is difficult to work with, and its application in this model represents a significant achievement.



The surface of the metal is finished with a diamond like carbon (DLC) coating that protects it against scratching and other damage.



The metal of GMW-B5000TCM-1 watch is distinguished by a laser engraved with a distinctive camouflage pattern.



Commenting at the private viewing of the new 2020 range, Koji Naka, Managing Director of Casio Middle East, said: “The store concept is set to offer a truly immersive experience to Casio fans in UAE and beyond.

The Dubai Mall is a fashion hub and well known for attracting shoppers from all over the world and our new store offers a home to those passionate about the brand as well as place for other consumers who are curious about Casio to learn more about our Brands and products.”



Naka continued: “With so many dedicated fans living in and visiting Dubai, we wanted to offer them something exclusive that they could only find at the flagship store. This is why we have limited sale of certain new MT-G and GMW models to the new store.”



Commenting on the exclusive new models being released in 2020, Mahmoud Jabsheh, General Manager of Timepiece Sales at Casio Middle East, said: “We have some truly extraordinary timepieces available only in the new store. Like the wider MT-G range, the MTG-B1000DCM-1A is high-performance, sophisticated and advanced. Along with the GMW-B5000TCM-1, its unique laser camo-print appeals to those who are looking to set themselves apart from the crowd. Meanwhile, the all-titanium GMW-B5000TB-1 offers the ultimate in lightweight, rugged beauty and traces its ancestry directly back to our original 1983 model.”



Located in The Dubai Mall’s new Zabeel extension, Casio’s new 150 sq m flagship store is the largest of the brand’s consumer outlets in the Middle East and the latest retail space to feature the brand’s design concept inspired by “Toughness”, the characteristic is reflected in the overall finish and materials used in the decoration of the space reflected in brick walls and brushed steel surfaces. As the new home in the region for the brand, the space is also set to host a series of activations and events in the coming months.



The new store is home to a vast range of Casio timepieces, including the G-Shock Collection, as well as the BABY-G, PRO TREK, SHEEN and EDIFICE lineups. It also showcases local collaborations with Arab Watch Guide, Nuna Atelier and Rex Chouk well as international limited edition collaborations with the likes of boxing Everlast, the American boxing brand, world-renowned virtual band, The Gorillaz and ASAP.