Cathay Pacific Airways, HK Express Ink Service Contract with Airbus

Cathay Pacific Airways and HK Express have signed multi-year, maintenance-by-the-hour contracts for Airbus’s Flight Hour Services (FHS) to provide support for their A320 Family fleets.

These extend the service relationship with Cathay Pacific and welcome HK Express as a new FHS customer.

The cover integrated component services, including on-site stock, pool access, and repair services. The airlines will also benefit from Airbus’s engineering expertise and FHS local representatives in Hong Kong.

“Our A350 fleet has been supported by FHS since 2016 and we are pleased to be expanding this service to cover our A320 fleet,” said Neil Glenn, Director Engineering at Cathay Pacific Airways.

Mandy Ng, CEO of HK Express, shared: “We believe this agreement with Airbus to provide component management services on our A320 fleet will help ensure we achieve our operational and reliability targets, allowing us to provide a best-in-class service to our customers.”

“Airbus’s FHS will support the operational ramp-up at Cathay Pacific and HK Express,” said Bruno Bousquet, Head of Airbus Customer Services Asia-Pacific. “These new contracts will enable us to work even closer with both carriers to offer them the best services to cope with the new market reality.”

Airbus has finalised 11 FHS contracts with operators worldwide over the last six months. The latest contract agreements demonstrate the continued interest in Airbus’s integrated maintenance service, proving more relevant than ever in post-crisis times when airlines need to carefully monitor their costs and contain investments.