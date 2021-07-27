Cathay Rolls Out Premium Economy on Dubai-Hong Kong Route

Cathay Pacific has introduced its Premium Economy Class to customers flying the Dubai – Hong Kong route on the airline’s new A350-900 from August 6.

The technologically advanced Airbus A350-900 is configured in a three-class layout with 280 seats, comprising of 38 Business Class, 28 Premium Economy and 214 Economy seats. Each state-of-the-art cabin class on the A350-900 provides a whole new experience for passengers, with its extra-wide cabins including new seats, innovative inflight entertainment interface and inflight connectivity.

“We are thrilled to not only announce the operation of the Airbus A350-900 to the UAE, which will allow us to cater to the wider cargo and passenger demand, but also the introduction of a brand new cabin class on this route,” Vishnu Rajendran, Area Manager, Middle East, said.

“Given the current situation, we would like to give our customers a choice to travel in a more spacious cabin, while also providing a premium product with features such as an immersive inflight entertainment system, LED mood lighting, 50 per cent quieter cabins, as well as wi-fi connectivity, enabling our guests to have a luxurious and worry-free travel experience.”

All Premium Economy seats on the Airbus A350-900 are equipped with a full-length leg-rest, leather-padded footrests, retractable armrest that can be adjusted. The seats also boast of a generous recline of nine inches, expanded seat pitch of 40 inches, and a supported head rest.

The cabin incorporates a raft of useful features making the journey more enjoyable. The dimmable personal reading light, slide-out cocktail table, larger meal table, in-seat power outlet, and an amenity storage on each seat, heightens a customer’s experience providing a personalised service throughout their journey.

In addition to the comprehensive safety measures taken under the airline’s Cathay Care initiative, customers travelling in Premium Economy Class can further take advantage of a spacious cabin with fewer seats.

The cabin offers a total of 28 seats in a 2-4-2 cabin layout. Travellers can enjoy a seamless journey with dedicated check-in counters, priority boarding, and generous baggage allowance. Additionally, customers can also avail of special prices to undergo RT- PCR tests when they travel with Cathay Pacific, thus enabling them to travel with ease.

Furthermore, UAE residents and visitors can make the most of their travels with convenient connections to Hong Kong and onwards across Cathay Pacific’s network on-board its youngest fleet.

Customers can book one way Premium Economy Tickets from Dubai to Hong Kong starting at AED3,480 ($947) and return Premium Economy Tickets starting at AED5,955.