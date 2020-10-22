Cebu Pacific Offers Special Discounts on Dubai-Manila Tickets

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines' largest national flag carrier, is now offering Dubai-Manila flights for as low as Dh200 one-way base fare.

Filipinos and other residents in the UAE can now easily plan their vacation to the Philippines with this promo, available from October 22 to 25, for travel between November 15, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

In addition, the airline has also increased the number of its flights from Dubai to Manila to four times weekly, operating every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, while its Manila-Dubai service is scheduled every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

The expanded frequency and the seat-sale promo coincide with Cebu Pacific’s ‘Juan Love’ campaign, an online initiative unveiled by CEB to highlight the beauty and wonders of the Philippines’ local destination, showcasing the scenic spots, thrilling activities, and native delicacies each destination is known for.