Celebrate the Festive Season by Supporting These 7 Local Businesses

It's that time of the year where "gifting" is the dominating love language everywhere. And what could be more generous than gifting your beloved ones by giving back to your community and supporting the local businesses around you?!

If you haven't bought your Christmas gifts yet and you're already stressing about it, then this article will help you get the most thoughtful unique gifts for your families and friends.

Since this season is all about showing love in the form of gifting and giving, we decided to share with you 7 local businesses in the Middle East that offer unique handmade items and high-quality products.

Here are 7 local businesses that can provide you with the best gifts for this season:

Founded in 2018, Souq Fann (Art Market in Arabic) is all about empowering local artists by providing them an online platform that allow them to sell their handmade products.

"From the creators who believed in Lebanon, to the people who dream of Lebanon." This is what From Lebanon platform is all about.

The platform was created to give the local talents in Lebanon the opportunity to showcase their products and make them available for the whole world. On the website, you can find lifestyle products, home & arts items, artisanal food and fun games.

Based in Qatar, this eco-friendly website provides you with wide range of practical and affordable alternatives to single-use plastic delivered right to your front door.

As the name suggests, this platform is all about handmade products in Egypt. Founded in 2009 by Hala Ashour, Handmade Egypt is a place that delivers to the needs of those who knit and crochet by providing supplies and patterns and where interested people can come and learn the crafts.

Founded in 2015, the Palestine-inspired arts shop aims to create an additional space for Palestinians to learn about and explore their cultural and intellectual heritage.

This Emirati brand wanted to introduce the exquisite Arabic scents to the world in the form of candles. The founder of the local brand was inspired by her grandmother’s preserved famous bakhoor recipes, and she started creating home fragrances inspired by traditional Arabic scents while using her grandmother’s signature recipes in different forms.

This platform is specialized in finding unique and rare handcrafts products, such as handbags ,poufs , Moroccan rugs, lighting crafts, jewelry and much more!