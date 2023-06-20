How can US army's fat percentage criteria affect soldiers?

ALBAWABA - While the United States army prepares to implement a new method for measuring body fat percentage among soldiers, officials have clarified that some soldiers who previously met the enlistment criteria under the old regulations may now fail to pass the tests under the new regulations.

The U.S. Army intends to change the way it measures body fat in soldiers, shifting from the previous method of measuring the circumference of various body parts using a measuring tape, known as the "tape test." Previously, the test involved measuring the neck and abdomen circumference for male soldiers, and the neck, waist, and hip circumference for females. Now, it is planned to measure only the waist circumference for both males and females to calculate body fat percentage.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), waist circumference measurement can help predict the likelihood of individuals developing health problems associated with obesity, such as diabetes and heart disease. However, it is not considered a diagnostic tool for determining the level of obesity in the body.

Many soldiers welcomed the Army's efforts to update the body fat calculation program when the study for this purpose began in 2021. Holly McClung, the lead researcher in the study, told journalists that a larger number of soldiers are expected to fail the new test.

Data provided by the Army showed that 34% of individuals passed the previous tape test despite not meeting the requirements. The data indicated that the new test will align more closely with the regulations, although it may lead to more failures. Failure in this test could result in soldiers being discharged if they fail to achieve the required weight within six months of the test.

The U.S. Army had already transitioned to a new fitness test with greater weightlifting challenges compared to the old test.

Initially, soldiers will have the option to request the old test in the coming year if they fail the new tape test. If a soldier fails both tests, they will have the right to be evaluated using alternative methods for measuring body fat.