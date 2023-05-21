Chaos on Facebook as technical glitch sends automatic friend requests

ALBAWABA _ Recently Facebook experienced a state of chaos due to a technical error that caused automatic friend requests to be sent to any personal profiles users came across.

This situation led many users to quickly attempt to cancel these friend requests to avoid embarrassment and prevent profile owners from knowing that they had visited their pages.

At that time, technical reports quoted a spokesperson from Meta, the company that owns Facebook, stating that the error related to a recent app update had been fixed. The spokesperson confirmed that the occurrence of such errors had been halted and offered the company's apologies for any inconvenience caused.

However, reports revealed that there was a way to identify those who were snooping around one's Facebook account. It was explained that this could be done by visiting a specific link. Through this page, users would see a list of friend requests, including those sent by individuals who had viewed their personal profiles. Users would also be able to identify the personal profiles to which friend requests were mistakenly sent by clicking on the Friend Requests tab on the right and then selecting View Sent Requests to review pending requests.

If you are an iPhone user and want to know who has visited your Facebook profile, it is easy to do so, as this feature was recently added for Apple users. To find out who viewed your profile on Facebook, follow these steps:

Open your Facebook account on your iPhone.

Click on the main menu, represented by three stacked lines.

Go to Privacy Shortcuts.

Then, click on Who viewed my profile.