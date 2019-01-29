Check Out Apple's Openings in UAE
The job openings for January has been updated. (Shutterstock)
Working with one of the world's most innovative tech companies is on everybody's bucket list. If you are a job seeker or looking for a change, you might want to check out the openings at Apple.
In the UAE, the tech giant has openings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Their January job listing has been updated and there are multiple positions available across the retail and corporate sector. If you are looking for opportunities across sales, technical expertise, operations, business and management, this job could be yours.
Read More
220,500 Jobs in GCC If Region Meets Its Sustainable Energy Targets by 2030
UAE Investments in Space Exceed AED22 Billion, Providing Over 1,500 Job Opportunities
So, whatever your skill set, go ahead and have a look at the job openings on their website.
AE-Store Leader
AE-Specialist
AE-Technical Specialist
AE-Senior Manager
AE-Market Leader
AE-Manager
AE- Operations Specialist
AE-Genius
AE-Expert
AE-Creative
AE-Business Expert
AE-Apple Store Leader Program
Check their website for more details.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Snapchat gets a re-brand with launch of Spectacles camera-sunglasses
- Iconic Palmyra arch replica unveiled in London
- Toyota proves popular in Arabia, especially with Daesh
- Jordan's Wadi Rum: One of '50 Greatest Adventures' for your bucket list
- Worldwide weapons: Who are the biggest arms importers and exporters?
RELATED ARTICLES
- Once You Check In, You Won't Check Out: Region's First Cinema-themed Hotel Comes to Dubai
- More than a million guests check in to check out Abu Dhabi in 2011
- Now you see it, now you don't: Gone in 60 seconds, iPad 2
- Rowenta shells out over AED 35,000 to winners and audience at UAE’s first open public hairstyling event
- Inside Apple’s new store at Dubai Mall: Video + Photos