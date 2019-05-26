Check out These Jobs That Pay up to Dh40,000 in UAE

Published May 26th, 2019 - 08:29 GMT
With an array of government job openings, expats eyeing only the private sector should widen their search and check out the multiple work opportunities available.
Highlights
Take a look at jobs across various departments in UAE

Job forecast shows opening of new job opportunities in the UAE as well as a strong job market.

 


Dubaicareers.ae has published government job opportunities on their website, with many jobs offering a monthly salary up to Dh40,000.

The portal has been launched by Dubai Smart Office in partnership with LinkedIn and Oracle, to assist government entities to attract right talent in order to achieve the city's vision of becoming the 'best city in the world' by 2071.

It also displays special features on their website that will help job seekers to apply for job openings in relevance to their qualifications and skills. There are several government job opportunities available in the UAE.

Let's take a look at some of the available job options in the country.

Civil Engineer

Qualifications: Bachelor of Civil Engineering + M.A. Geotechnical Engineering. 
Job Category: Civil Engineering
Employer: Dubai Municipality
Educational-level: Master
Required Nationality: Any Nationality
Monthly salary: Dh20,001-Dh30,000

Hydraulic Engineer

Qualifications: Bachelor of Civil Engineering + M.A.Water Resources Engineering OR M.A. Mechanical Engineering
Job Category: Civil Engineering
Employer: Dubai Municipality
Educational-level: Master
Required nationality: Any nationality
Monthly salary: Dh20,001-Dh30,000

Professor in Business and Quality Management

Job Category: Higher Education
Employer: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University
Educational-level: Doctorate
Required Nationality: Any Nationality
Monthly salary: Dh30,001-Dh40,000

System Administrator

Qualifications: Bachelors' in Computer Science
Job Category: Infrastructure
Employer: Smart Dubai Government
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: Any Nationality
Monthly salary: Dh20,001-Dh30,000

Receivables Manager
Qualifications 
*Master of Accounting without experience
*Bachelor of Accounting with 4 years experience in the same field
*Diploma in Accounting with 6 years experience  in the same field
*High school with 11 years experience in the same field
Job Category: Financial
Employer: Dubai Media Incorporated
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly salary: Dh20,001-Dh30,000

Corporate Human Resources Planning Executive 
Job Category: Human Resources 
Employer: Dubai Media Incorporated
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: Dh10,001-Dh20,000

Procurement Specialist 
Job Category: Financial
Employer: Dubai Media Incorporated
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly salary: Dh20,001-Dh30,000

Senior Financial Analyst 
Qualifications
*Bachelor of Accounting with 2 years in the same field
*Diploma in Accounting with 4 years in the same field
*High school with 8 years in the same field
Job Category: Financial
Employer: Dubai Media Incorporated
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly salary: Dh20001-Dh30000

First Civil Engineer

Job Category: Civil Engineering
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: Dh20,001-Dh30,000

First technical observer 
Job Category: Technical Support
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Monthly Salary: Dh10,001-Dh20,000

