Check out These Jobs That Pay up to Dh40,000 in UAE

Job forecast shows opening of new job opportunities in the UAE as well as a strong job market.





Dubaicareers.ae has published government job opportunities on their website, with many jobs offering a monthly salary up to Dh40,000.

With an array of government job openings, expats eyeing only the private sector should widen their search and check out the multiple work opportunities available.



The portal has been launched by Dubai Smart Office in partnership with LinkedIn and Oracle, to assist government entities to attract right talent in order to achieve the city's vision of becoming the 'best city in the world' by 2071.

It also displays special features on their website that will help job seekers to apply for job openings in relevance to their qualifications and skills. There are several government job opportunities available in the UAE.

Let's take a look at some of the available job options in the country.

Civil Engineer

Qualifications: Bachelor of Civil Engineering + M.A. Geotechnical Engineering.

Job Category: Civil Engineering

Employer: Dubai Municipality

Educational-level: Master

Required Nationality: Any Nationality

Monthly salary: Dh20,001-Dh30,000

Hydraulic Engineer

Qualifications: Bachelor of Civil Engineering + M.A.Water Resources Engineering OR M.A. Mechanical Engineering

Job Category: Civil Engineering

Employer: Dubai Municipality

Educational-level: Master

Required nationality: Any nationality

Monthly salary: Dh20,001-Dh30,000

Professor in Business and Quality Management

Job Category: Higher Education

Employer: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University

Educational-level: Doctorate

Required Nationality: Any Nationality

Monthly salary: Dh30,001-Dh40,000

System Administrator

Qualifications: Bachelors' in Computer Science

Job Category: Infrastructure

Employer: Smart Dubai Government

Educational-level: Bachelor

Required Nationality: Any Nationality

Monthly salary: Dh20,001-Dh30,000

Receivables Manager

Qualifications

*Master of Accounting without experience

*Bachelor of Accounting with 4 years experience in the same field

*Diploma in Accounting with 6 years experience in the same field

*High school with 11 years experience in the same field

Job Category: Financial

Employer: Dubai Media Incorporated

Educational-level: Bachelor

Monthly salary: Dh20,001-Dh30,000

Corporate Human Resources Planning Executive

Job Category: Human Resources

Employer: Dubai Media Incorporated

Educational-level: Bachelor

Monthly Salary: Dh10,001-Dh20,000

Procurement Specialist

Job Category: Financial

Employer: Dubai Media Incorporated

Educational-level: Bachelor

Monthly salary: Dh20,001-Dh30,000



Senior Financial Analyst

Qualifications

*Bachelor of Accounting with 2 years in the same field

*Diploma in Accounting with 4 years in the same field

*High school with 8 years in the same field

Job Category: Financial

Employer: Dubai Media Incorporated

Educational-level: Bachelor

Monthly salary: Dh20001-Dh30000

First Civil Engineer

Job Category: Civil Engineering

Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities

Educational-level: Bachelor

Monthly Salary: Dh20,001-Dh30,000



First technical observer

Job Category: Technical Support

Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities

Educational-level: Bachelor

Monthly Salary: Dh10,001-Dh20,000