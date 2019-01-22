Check Out World Economic Forum’s Agenda in Davos and Watch It Live
Check out World Economic Forum’s Agenda in Davos. (Shutterstock)
More than 3,000 political, business and civil leaders have descended upon Davos in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, with the main event getting underway on Tuesday.
The attendees include several senior figures from Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.
10:25 - The first panel - Shaping Globalization 4.0 - has begun featuring young voices from a range of sectors, with Basima Abdulrahman, founder and Chief Executive Officer of KESK Green Building Consulting, Iraq's first green building company kicking us off...
10:15 - In his opening remarks, Professor Schwab hints at the "Globalization 4.0" theme of the forum by saying: “Globalization has to be human-centered, it has to be more inclusive, it has to be much more sustainable.”
10:00 - The "Welcoming Remarks" and a special address are just getting started, with the founder and executive chairman of WEF Klaus Schwab and Ueli Maurer, president of the Swiss Confederation and Federal Councillor of Finance kicking us off...
The welcoming remarks were opened with a lovely tune played by some alpine horn players - WEF19 is well and truly up and running...
Alpine horns. This is what @Davos @wef is all about... pic.twitter.com/tpnQs5WtEq— frank kane (@frankkanedubai) January 22, 2019
09:55 - Monday saw Saudi Arabian filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour awarded at the 25th Crystal Awards, along with conductor Marin Alsop and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.
#LIVE: Our next winner at the Crystal Awards at @wef #Davos2019 is #SaudiArabia's first female filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour (@HaifaaMansour) #WEF19 who has been recognized for her leadership in cultural transformation in the #Arab worldhttps://t.co/y8CTlGX8Pd pic.twitter.com/AHkxTmMiBg— Arab News (@arabnews) January 21, 2019
09:45 - We have quite a packed agenda for Tuesday, with panels on globalization, the environment and strategic outlooks for the Middle East all coming up today. Stay tuned for more details.
