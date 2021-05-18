  1. Home
Chevron Closes Israel’s Tamar Natural Gas Field

Published May 18th, 2021 - 06:30 GMT
The Tamar platform is located some 25 kilometers off the city of Ashdod along Israel's southern Mediterranean coast. (Shutterstock)
Chevron Corporation shut down the Tamar natural gas platform off the Israeli coast, which supplies Egypt with natural gas, following the wave of unrest in the region, Reuters reported.
 

It remains unclear how the shutdown could impact its business with Egypt, if at all.

"In accordance with instructions received from the Ministry of Energy, we have shut-in and depressurised the Tamar Platform," the company said.

The Tamar platform is located some 25 kilometers off the city of Ashdod along Israel's southern Mediterranean coast.

Chevron operates and holds a 25% stake in the Tamar gas field. It produced a total of 8.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in 2020, of which 7.7 bcm went to Israel, 0.3 bcm to neighbouring Egypt and 0.2 bcm to Jordan.

