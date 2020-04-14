China Donates Medical Equipment to Qatar

The Bank of China QFC Branch has donated 90,000 medical gloves and 7,500 protective suits to Qatar Charity (QC). President of Bank of China QFC branch Lin Shengqiang joined CEO of Qatar Charity Yousef bin Ahmed al Kuwari at a ceremony to hand over the supplies.

Kuwari praised the support and the proactive engagement of Bank of China QFC branch with local communities, noting that the donated medical supplies would provide safety and reassurance to medical professionals and fellow citizen fight against the pandemic.

He also thanked the bank for the donation that would contribute to curbing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic and support Qatar Charity’s efforts.

Shengqiang said, “At this difficult time when the novel coronavirus is spreading in Qatar, Bank of China feels obliged to help ordinary citizens who are at risk of exposure and healthcare professionals who dedicate their lives to protect that of others.

“Given our prior experiences aiding hospitals in China, we are well-aware of the needs of personal protective equipment in the fight against the pandemic. Working with the Qatar Charity and the local hospital, we hope that our joint efforts can ease the pressure on medical professionals and provide assistance to those in need'.