China Houses 5 of the Top 10 Coal-Fired Power Plants in the World

China, which has more than 50 per cent of the global coal-fired power installed capacity, houses five of the top ten coal-fired power plants in the world by active capacity in 2018, said GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.



GlobalData’s research reveals that the global coal-based power generation is likely to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1 per cent from 2,056.5 gigawatts (GW) in 2018 to 2,345GW in 2030, despite a strong opposition on burning coal for power generation by climate change activists and countries’ gradual transition towards green power generation.

Ankit Mathur, practice head of Power at GlobalData, said: “Regardless of the negative implications on the environment, there exist a large number of massive mega coal-fired power plants across the world with more than 37 per cent of the global electricity generation coming from this fuel.”

The top five countries in terms of the highest coal-fired power generation (in descending order) are China, the US, India, South Korea and Japan, which together represented almost 78 per cent of global power generation from coal at the end of 2018.

China has more than 120 mega gigawatt projects with capacity of 2+GW, followed by the US and India with each having 24 such projects. China’s Tuoketuo Power Plant has remained the unchallenged leader in the list of top coal-fired projects, with a capacity of 6.7GW.

South Korea is second in the list with three projects among the top ten coal power projects, with Taean thermal project being the largest in the country. Taiwan and Poland are the other countries featuring in the list, with one mega project each featuring in the top 10 list.

The US and India rank second and third, respectively. However, both these countries do not have representation in the list of top 10 plants. The largest coal-fired power plant in the US is the Gibson power plant (3.3GW) and in India, Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Station (4.8GW).

Mathur concluded: “Despite concerns about air pollution and greenhouse gasses, coal is likely to continue its monopoly, driven mainly by South Asian countries.”