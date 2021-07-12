  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. China Issues Draft for 3 Year Cyber-Security Industry Plan

China Issues Draft for 3 Year Cyber-Security Industry Plan

Published July 12th, 2021 - 11:30 GMT
China Issues Draft for 3 Year Cyber-Security Industry Plan
Cyberspace Administration of China proposed draft rules calling for all data-rich tech companies with over 1 million users to undergo security reviews before listing overseas. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The draft comes as Chinese authorities step up efforts to draft regulations to better govern data storage, data transfer, and personal data privacy

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Monday it has issued a draft three-year action plan to develop the country's cyber-security industry, estimating the sector may be worth more than 250 billion yuan ($38.6 billion) by 2023.

Also ReadTencent's WeChat Deletes Several LGBT Accounts In ChinaTencent's WeChat Deletes Several LGBT Accounts In China

The draft comes as Chinese authorities step up efforts to draft regulations to better govern data storage, data transfer, and personal data privacy, Reuters reported.

Over the weekend, the Cyberspace Administration of China proposed draft rules calling for all data-rich tech companies with over 1 million users to undergo security reviews before listing overseas.

That regulation came in the wake of a regulatory probe of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing for allegedly violating data privacy laws.

Also ReadTencent's WeChat Deletes Several LGBT Accounts In ChinaChina: Central Bank Warns Firms Against Assisting Crypto-Related Businesses
Tags:Chinacybersecurity

Via SyndiGate.info


Publishing Rights Reserved to Bahrain News Agency © 2003 - 2021

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...