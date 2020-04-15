China: McDonald's Apologizes After Banning Black People from Entering

McDonald's publicly apologized after one of their branches in Guangzhou prohibited "black people" from entering the restaurant after fears made their way throughout the city that coronavirus was spreading among the African population within the area.

In a video widely shared across social media, a McDonald's worker equipped with a facemask can be seen passing around a notice to restaurant patrons which reads: "We've been informed that from now on black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant. For the sake of your health consciously notify the local police for medical isolation, please understand the inconvenience caused."

As soon as the McDonald's corporate offices caught wind of the notice they temporarily shut down the restaurant and said the actions of the branch were "not representative of [McDonald's] inclusive values."Immediately upon learning of an unauthorized communication to our guests at a restaurant in Guangzhou, we immediately removed the communication and temporarily closed the restaurant," McDonald's said in a statement, according to the BBC.

Having brought under control the original outbreak centered on the city of Wuhan, China is now concerned about imported cases and is stepping up scrutiny of foreigners coming into the country and tightening border controls. Such measures have caused the recent stir in tensions regarding feelings towards African traders who frequent the market hub city of Guangzhou on their trading routes.

China said on Monday there was no discrimination against "African brothers" in the country and rejected US accusations of mistreatment of Africans in Guangzhou as an attempt to harm Beijing's relations with African nations. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments during a daily briefing on Monday in response to accusations from the US government that authorities in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou are taking measures targeting Africans in the city.

In recent days, Africans in Guangzhou have reported being ejected from their apartments by their landlords, being tested for coronavirus several times without being given results and being shunned and discriminated against in public. Such complaints have been made in local media, by community leaders and on social media.

A total of 111 Africans in China's southern city of Guangzhou had tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Monday, the Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday. Among them, 19 were imported cases, Xinhua quoted Chen Zhiying, executive vice mayor of Guangzhou, as saying.

A total of 4,553 African people in the city had undergone nucleic acid testing since April 4, Chen said. China on Monday dismissed allegations by African and US diplomats that foreigners of African appearance in the city of Guangzhou were being subjected to forceful testing for the coronavirus, quarantines and ill-treatment.