China Refuses US Position on Huawei

China on Monday rejected the position of the US on Huawei. (Shutterstock)

China on Monday rejected the position of the US on Huawei, saying it hopes all countries will abide by the principle of fair competition and jointly safeguard a fair and non-discriminatory market environment, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

According to reports, US Vice President Mike Pence warned its allies to take seriously "the threat" posed by Chinese enterprise Huawei as they look for partners to build 5G wireless infrastructure. He made the remarks Saturday during the Munich Security Conference.

Reports also said that some US officials recently argued that under China's National Intelligence Law companies such as Huawei or ZTE could be compelled to hand over data or access to Chinese intelligence. "These are mistaken and one-sided interpretations of relevant Chinese laws," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang was quoted as saying at a news briefing in Beijing.

Read More

US-China Trade Talks to Set the Future Direction for Oil Market

IMF Slashes Global Growth Outlook for 2019 Due to Weaker Oil Prices, US and China Trade War

"China's National Intelligence Law not only stipulates the obligations of organizations and citizens to support the work of national intelligence within Chinese law, but also stipulates that state intelligence should abide by laws, respect and protect human rights, and safeguard the rights and interests of individuals and organizations," said Geng.

He said other Chinese laws also have many provisions to protect the legitimate rights and interests of citizens and organizations, including data security and privacy. "The US side should understand this comprehensively and objectively, and not make incorrect and one-sided interpretations," Geng said.

He added that it is an internationally accepted practice to use legislation to maintain national security and require organizations and individuals to cooperate with national intelligence work. Members of the "Five Eyes" alliance including the US, Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Western countries such as France and Germany all have similar requirements, he said.