China Suspends Additional Tariffs on US Goods After Agreement on ‘Phase One’ Trade Deal

China has suspended additional tariffs on some US goods that were meant to be implemented on December 15, the State Council’s customs tariff commission said on Sunday, after the world’s two largest economies agreed a “phase one” trade deal on Friday.

The deal, rumors, and leaks over which have gyrated world markets for months reduces some US tariffs in exchange for what US officials said would be a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods, according to Reuters.

China’s retaliatory tariffs were meant to target goods ranging from corn and wheat to US-made vehicles and auto parts.

Other Chinese tariffs that had already been implemented on US goods would be left in place, the commission said in a statement issued on the websites of government departments including China’s finance ministry.

Beijing has agreed to import at least $200 billion in additional US goods and services over the next two years on top of the amount it purchased in 2017, the top US trade negotiator said Friday.

A statement issued by the United States Trade Representative also on Friday said the United States would leave in place 25% tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods.