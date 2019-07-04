China: For a Trade Deal to Happen, Existing US Tariffs Must Be Removed

China’s commerce ministry’s condition to have a trade deal with the US is to remove existing US tariffs.





President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping agreed last weekend to resume the trade talks which had been hindered in May due to US officials’ accusations claiming that China was retreating from its commitments.

Earlier this week, Trump had agreed not to impose tariffs on around $300 billion in additional Chinese imports and ease restrictions on Huawei. However, the US still has tariffs of 25% on $250 billion of Chinese goods.