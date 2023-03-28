China's Alibaba to split into 6 units

ALBAWABA - Alibaba revealed plans to split its empire, worth about $220 billion, into six units, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

According to the Chinese company, five of the six units will focus on fundraising or initial public offerings.

Chi­nese tech gi­ant Al­ibaba plans to split its busi­ness into six in­de­pen­dently run en­ti­ties, the big­gest struc­tural over­haul in its his­tory—an­nounced a day af­ter co-founder Jack Ma re­turned to main­land China af­ter al­most a year over­seas. https://t.co/0KzfmUQ1H5 — Newley Purnell (@newley) March 28, 2023

In a statement released by Alibaba, the six units are Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics Group, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group.

It continues that each unit will have its own CEOs reporting to each of their boards of directors and be fully responsible for their performance.

Nevertheless, current Chairman and Chief Executive Daniel Zhang will continue to oversee Alibaba Group which will become a holding company, according to The Wall Street Journal.