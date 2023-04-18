China's economy grows 4.5%, beating expectations

  1. Home
Ruba Abdelhadi

Published April 18th, 2023 - 08:23 GMT
Chinese government has set a modest economic growth target of around 5% for this year

ALBAWABA - China's economy beat expectations, growing at a rate of 4.5 percent on a yearly basis in the first quarter of 2023, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The data was supported by policymakers' efforts to boost growth after strict COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in December.

The rebound in retail sales was the main driver of the impressive reading, with retail sales rising 10.6 percent on a yearly basis in March, the largest increase since June 2021.

However, industrial output rose only 3.9 percent in March, below analysts' expectations.

The Chinese government has set a modest economic growth target of around 5 percent for this year, after falling far behind last year's targets. Experts caution that broader global trends could still impact China's recovery.

